Arizona Senate Calls Off Budget Vote, Adjourns Amid Rancor

 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublican Senate President Karen Fann announced Thursday afternoon that her hopes of getting all 16 Republican members to back the deal she reached with House Speaker Rusty Bowers and Gov. Doug Ducey had fallen though. The House reached the same conclusion on Wednesday and also adjourned. Republicans could only lose one vote with only a one-vote majority in each chamber and no Democratic support for the budget deal that includes a massive tax cut.

