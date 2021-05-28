Flight Attendants Dealing With Increased Violence From Passengers Over Mask Mandates

Two airlines in the US have pledged to ban the sale of alcohol on flights after a member of cabin crew was repeatedly punched in the face by a passenger.Southwest and American Airlines have both announced that alcoholic drinks will no longer be offered onboard in response to a spate of recent incidents involving unruly travellers.The most shocking assault took place on a Southwest service from Sacramento to San Diego, California, on 23 May, when a female passenger ignored crew instructions before hitting a flight attendant several times.The attendant’s union later confirmed she had lost two teeth in the attack.Police...