Flight Attendants Dealing With Increased Violence From Passengers Over Mask Mandates
With more Americans catching flights as COVID-19 restrictions ease, violence against flight attendants has also been on the rise — much of it attributed to mask mandates. Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants, joined Cheddar to discuss how employees are dealing with the uptick in unruly passengers' violent outbursts from being forced to comply with safety rules, even though masks are mandated by the government.cheddar.com