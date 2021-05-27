Arizona Bullpen Shines in 4-2 Victory Over Dixie State

TUCSON, Ariz. — Shutdown bullpen work gave the Arizona Wildcats (39-14) a 4-2 series opening victory over the visiting Dixie State Trailblazers (23-31) on Thursday night. Southpaw relievers Randy Abshier (4-0) and Gil Luna covered 4.0 innings for the Wildcats and combined to allow just three baserunners while striking out five. Abshier tossed 2.2 frames of one-hit relief to earn his fourth win of the year, while Luna fanned three in 1.1 innings to earn his first save of the season.