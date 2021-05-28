‘The 100’ Epitomizes the Problems With ‘Lord of the Flies’ Clones

When will the blessed day come when we stop viewing pop culture and art through the lens of COVID-19? Sometime in August? October, December? Jan. 1, 2022? Are we doomed to think of human existence writ large in terms of the pandemic that held Earth and all of its people in stasis for a year and some change, depending on geography and ill fortune? Maybe when every movie, every TV show, every poem and novel, and every piece of music made during or on the tail end of the outbreak has been birthed into the world, we’ll be able to move on. Until then, the most we can hope for is that the stories we tell in this era are as good as Dark in Here, the latest from The Mountain Goats.