Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘The 100’ Epitomizes the Problems With ‘Lord of the Flies’ Clones

studybreaks.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt should be no surprise to anyone familiar with “Lord of the Flies” that it has become a cultural icon. Even on its surface, it is intriguing: Following perfectly normal kids as they crudely recreate hierarchy and societal norms is nothing short of exciting. What “Lord of the Flies” excels at, and what has kept it so relevant in both pop culture and in academia, is its commentary on human nature. The children are unburdened by external forces and when left to their own devices they behave in many ways like we would expect of animals. It helps, too, that the characters are themselves aligned in such a way that it becomes difficult to isolate the “good guys” from the “bad guys,” as every faction acts objectionably.

studybreaks.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lord Of The Flies#Clones#Post Views#Sci Fi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
Related
Books & Literaturerealclearbooks.com

The Real Lord of the Flies

For centuries western culture has been permeated by the idea that humans are selfish creatures. That cynical image of humanity has been proclaimed in films and novels, history books and scientific research. But in the last 20 years, something extraordinary has happened. Scientists from all over the world have switched to a more hopeful view of mankind. This development is still so young that researchers in different fields often don’t even know about each other.
ReligionKenbridge Victoria Dispatch

Let everything praise the Lord

“Praise him for his acts of power, praise him for his surpassing greatness.” – Psalm 150:2. “Let everything that has breath praise the Lord. Praise the Lord.” – Psalm 150:2. When I woke up this morning I saw a little bird on my windowsill singing. I looked out of the...
MusicPaste Magazine

It’s Getting Dark in Here for The Mountain Goats

When will the blessed day come when we stop viewing pop culture and art through the lens of COVID-19? Sometime in August? October, December? Jan. 1, 2022? Are we doomed to think of human existence writ large in terms of the pandemic that held Earth and all of its people in stasis for a year and some change, depending on geography and ill fortune? Maybe when every movie, every TV show, every poem and novel, and every piece of music made during or on the tail end of the outbreak has been birthed into the world, we’ll be able to move on. Until then, the most we can hope for is that the stories we tell in this era are as good as Dark in Here, the latest from The Mountain Goats.
Books & Literatureinterestingliterature.com

The Meaning of ‘Between the Idea and the Reality Falls the Shadow’

One of the most famous poems by T. S. Eliot is ‘The Hollow Men’. One of the most famous sections of poetry in all of T. S. Eliot is the fifth and final section of ‘The Hollow Men’, which contains the famous lines, which state that ‘between the idea and the reality falls the shadow’. But what do these lines mean?
MusicJezebel

Is Lorde Messing With Us?

It’s been four years since her last album, but Lorde is out of hibernation and ready to soak up the sun. Her new song “Solar Power” is a crunchy, acoustic ode to basking in life’s more carefree pleasures: turning your face to catch the sun’s rays, sticking your toes in the sand, throwing your cellphone in the water.
Lifestylefuraffinity.net

Soggy The Dark Time Lord

WARNING: This story contains a fart. Niko Sergal - https://www.furaffinity.net/view/42022003/. Vivian Fox - https://www.furaffinity.net/view/42022511/. I wrote this story on my little phone note pad and took some creative liberties with the Yu-Gi-Oh universe. Hope you like it. It was a warm lovely day in the city park. The birds were...
ComicsInside the Magic

‘Bad Batch’ And Clone Force 99 Explained

You may know them as Clone Force 99 or as the “Bad Batch”, but one thing is for sure, the elite clones are currently changing the face of the Star Wars galaxy. You may even be wondering “What is Clone Force 99?”. Here is your guide to the famous troopers...
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Best Viewing Order For Star Wars: The Clone Wars

First airing in 2008, the Star Wars animated series The Clone Wars has become one of the most beloved parts of the franchise’s canon. Set between the second and third of the prequel movies, the show gives fans a better look at the events that took place during the fabled war.
Books & Literaturetherumpus.net

Ways to Love, and Be Loved: Talking with Joy Ladin

I’ve encountered Joy Ladin’s work in many contexts, but no context was more rewarding for me than when I taught the inaugural graduate hybrid forms seminar at Florida International University in 2019 and brought Family Resemblance, an anthology of selections from recently published hybrid literary works, to share with my students. There, many for the first time, my students alighted on selections from The Book of Anna—a second edition of which was published in March by EOAGH Books, with a new afterword from the author—and on Ladin’s moving and perceptive author statement.
ReligionWMI Central

The Narrow Limits of Human Understanding

Christians have a precedent for the meaning of sky in precisely the same context: the descent of a Redeemer from above. The Jews did not have this precedent. The example that Jesus set — how He fulfilled the prophecies and how people rejected His interpretation — should open the hearts and minds of all faithful Christians. It should awaken them to this truth, to this invaluable lesson of history: Human beings should not regard their understanding of prophecy as the standard of truth.
SocietyRefinery29

Why Is It Weirdly Sexy When Men Do The Bare Minimum?

There are a lot of things men can do that are sexy. Wear their hair in a mullet, for example. Weep a little bit. Push a baby stroller with two hands instead of one. But a lot of those things require a bit of effort, which ultimately takes away from the sexiest thing of all — doing the bare minimum.
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

6 Characteristics Of True Love, Because There's Nothing Else Like It

We all have different definitions of what true love is. Some people find it in fairytales, some in Shakespearean sonnets; others believe it is merely a phase and true love doesn’t exist in the real world. But once you find true love with another person, you’ll know it’s real, because there’s nothing else quite like it. Even if you can’t quite say what true love is or what the characteristics of love are, there’s a good chance you’ll know it when you feel it.
Lifestyletheasianparent.com

7 Most Unfaithful Female Zodiac Signs. Is Yours One Of Them?

A zodiac sign can reveal a lot about your level of commitment to your partner. Loyalty in every relationship is a quality that will help you process the good and bad days in any relationship. As an individual, you know that your partner is with you to weather the storm and the many challenges life has in store.
Shoppingjuno.co.uk

Lord Vicar

The Black Powder (gatefold clear vinyl 2xLP + booklet) Sulphur, Charcoal & Saltpetre (16:53) The Temple In The Bedrock (7:54) The Black Powder (gatefold 2xLP + booklet) Sulphur, Charcoal & Saltpetre (16:53) Descent (8:12) World Encircled (6:36) Levitation (4:55) The Temple In The Bedrock (7:54) Black Lines (6:52) Impact (2:59)