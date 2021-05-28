Nimble launches a collection of wireless chargers made out of recycled silicone
Nimble launches a new range of wireless charging products that uses an anti-slip surface of recycled silicone allowing for a device that is made out of 72.5% recycled materials. The custom manufacturing process also creates a unique, marble-like surface finish so no two chargers are alike. Available in two sizes, the Wireless Pad (above) charges at up to 15W and features embedded magnets to automatically align iPhone 12 models for charging while the Duo Wireless Pad (top) adds room for two devices.www.acquiremag.com