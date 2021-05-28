Nimble launches a collection of wireless chargers made out of recycled silicone

Samsung is apparently working on a new multi device wireless charger. This new device is similar to the now discontinued AirPower from Apple, as per a new leak on Twitter. According to tipster @chunvn8888‘s tweet, the new multi device charger from the South Korean tech giant will be slightly thinner than its previously launched Wireless Trio. The leak claims that the company managed to make the wireless charger slimmer thanks to the size of the copper coils, which are said to be very small. Furthermore, these copper coils will also arrive with multiple layers of copper heat sync, graphite, and thermal paste sandwich as well for heat dissipation.