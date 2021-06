On Tuesday night at Globe Life Field, Brandon Crawford made San Francisco Giants history. Crawford made his 1,326th appearance at shortstop as a member of the Giants, passing Hall Of Famer Travis Jackson. As it was time for the Giants to take the field, only one emerged from the dugout. That person was Brandon Crawford. In what surely appeared a surprise to Crawford, his teammates elected to stay in the dugout to allow Crawford to soak in the applause that rippled through the ballpark as his accomplishment was acknowledged on the big board in Arlington. Crawford had this to say following Tuesday night’s 9-4 victory.