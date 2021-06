The Denver Broncos wrapped up OTAs last week. All that's left before training camp begins at the end of July is the team's mandatory minicamp, which kicks off June 15-17. Although OTAs are always bland, relative to what insights can be taken away from unpadded practices, there's always a little something to be gleaned. This year's OTAs were atypical of what is tradition, even under the new CBA, as the Broncos didn't even hold 11-on-11 team drills until the final week.