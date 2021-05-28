Medvedchuk tapes, Gaza return, Belarus plane hijacking, Eurovision: Ukraine’s week in review

Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that it would be unacceptable to Russia if Ukraine joined NATO during an interview Wednesday with Russian state television. The longtime leader claimed that Ukraine's admittance to the organization would give NATO access to missiles that need just seven minutes to reach Moscow and other points of interest in Russia, the Associated Press reported. He also said that his concern would be similar to a situation where Russian missiles were stationed in Mexico or Canada, allowing them to reach the U.S. in a much shorter amount of time if deployed.