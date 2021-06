When you look at the rafters of the Nassau Coliseum, you see banners for the four Stanley Cup Championships that the Islanders won from 1980 to 1983. But what you also see are banners for achievements like “Patrick Division Champions” in 1977-78 and “Regular Season Champions” in 1978-79. While the dynasty years and a run of 19 straight playoff series wins will always be considered one of the greatest if not the greatest accomplishment by a franchise in sports history, we’re probably not talking about it without the prior playoff failures.