What’s New in Microsoft Teams | May 2021

By Microsoft_Teams_team
Lumia UK
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to What’s new in Teams for May! We are excited to share all the features and innovation that we have made available in Microsoft Teams in the last month. Before we get to the updates, this week at Microsoft Build 2021, we announced several new capabilities and tools for developers. These are designed to help you build the next generation of collaborative apps for hybrid work using Microsoft Teams. To learn about all the key Teams announcement, don’t miss reading this blog post.

techcommunity.microsoft.com
