Clean truck market sees growth despite atypical year

The global sustainability drive targeting reduced dependence on conventional fossil fuels for lower environmental footprint is driving the development of alternative powertrains propelled by fuels. The promising trend of vehicle electrification will be the strongest factors fuelling the demand for fuel cell powertrain technology in the global market. The global fuel cell powertrain market is shaping up rapidly as the commercialisation of fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) has picked up pace recently as a viable sustainable transport solution. This is further supported by favourable regulatory framework and the necessary electric vehicle infrastructure in developed regions. With the world's leading automakers like Toyota, Hyundai, and Honda pioneering the path towards the alternative fuel powered transportation, the prospects of the fuel cell powertrain market are poised to flourish.