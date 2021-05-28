Cancel
Georgia State

Georgia football offers scholarship to 2025 DE Zahir Mathis

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia football is off right now until summer workouts begin but that doesn’t mean coach Kirby Smart and staff are taking a break. Recruiting boards are being filled each day. Georgia currently holds the No. 1 ranked recruiting class for 2022 and is making moves in other classes as well.

