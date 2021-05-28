This Is The Best Time Of Day To Exercise
This new study suggests that working out during this time is best when it comes to treating your metabolic health. Before you head outside to enjoy a morning run in the summer sun, a new study found that evening exercise might be the most effective way of improving metabolic health. Researchers discovered that exercise performed during this time were able to better moderate the negative side effects of a greasy diet, something that morning exercises weren't able to do.