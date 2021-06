Chris Froome (c) Ronen Tupelberg and BRIAN Veloimages. Chris Froome has been announced as the road captain for Israel Start-Up Nation in the upcoming Tour de France. The rider will make his return to the race that he has won four times and after suffering a very heavy accident in the Criterium du Dauphine during a training for the Individual Time Trial. Although the rider isn't enjoying his best moment on the bike, his experience is an asset to the team.