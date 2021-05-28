NHTSA Downgrades Tesla Model 3 Driver Assist Ratings After Tesla Removes Radar Sensors

Tesla updated the Model S for the 2021 model year with significant upgrades for the first time in almost a decade. How Different Is The 2021 Tesla Model S On The Outside?. On the outside, things aren’t a whole lot different. Tesla has given a little nip and tuck all around, but there are high chances a layman won’t catch them. The grille and the lip spoiler up front look a little more aggressive and sharper than before. The fog light area and the air damn design are also different when compared to the 2020 model. The rear air dam is also refreshed and seems to be more functional than before. The car also has a wider body and chassis this time, although the exact dimensions are still unknown.