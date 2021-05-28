Which home improvements are worth the investment

Home renovation spend has grown 15 percent in the last year to a median $15,000, according to the tenth annual Houzz & Home survey of more than 70,000 U.S. respondents. Higher budget projects (with the top 10 percent of project spend) saw an increase from $85,000 or more in 2020, compared with $80,000 in the two years prior. Kitchen projects are the most popular among renovating homeowners, and while median spend has been flat on these projects for the past three years, investment on major remodels* of large kitchens jumped 14 percent to $40,000 in 2020 compared with $35,000 in 2019. The study also found that the busy renovation market will continue in 2021, with 56 percent of homeowners planning to renovate this year, the highest share since 2017 (52 percent).