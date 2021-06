I purchased this filter for my 10-22mm wide angle Canon Lens. I did not notice any vignetting when shot at 10mm wide. The only cons I could find with the filter is that its threads are very fine and you need to be careful when screwing it onto the end of the lens, because I do believe you could accidentally cross thread the filter. You also need to be mindful when shooting with this filter because it does change the color of things such as the sky. You probably wont be able to walk around all...