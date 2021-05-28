CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sushitech reissues Delano Smith & Norm Talley’s Constellation / Detroit 2-Step

By Terry Matthew
 2021-05-28

Cover picture for the articleProbably one of the greatest deep house 10″ records of the last decade, Sushitech beats back the hoarders with a reissue of the 2009 split release with Delano Smith’s “Constellation” backed by Norm Talley’s “Detroit 2-Step.”. When people say things like “Both tracks are fire!” that usually means one...

