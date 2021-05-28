Cancel
Florida’s Ricky Castillo (68) shrugs off two unplayables, continues hot streak

By Brentley Romine
Golf Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Florida head coach J.C. Deacon jokes that the old Ricky Castillo is back. The current version of the Gators sophomore, however, may just be better. Castillo, the reigning Phil Mickelson Award winner, got off to a slow start this season, failing to crack the top 20 in any of his fall starts. But in the past couple of months, Castillo has been lights out, striking it beautifully and rolling in long putts with regularity. He put on a tee-to-green clinic in going 4-0 at the Walker Cup earlier this month, and last week at regionals he helped his team rally into the top five by making five birdies and an eagle in his final 11 holes.

www.golfchannel.com
