Meat alternatives continue to be on the rise as the benefits of a plant-based diet for both humans and the environment are increasingly recognized. Though, traditionally, the most direct source of obtaining protein has come from animal sources, vegans and vegetarians have been supplied with more and more non-meat options over the years. And thankfully, we still have plenty to learn and borrow from cultures across the world that have been finding nutritious ways to eat balanced diets, with more plant-based foods, for centuries.