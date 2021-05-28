Dads Just Want To Have Fun

When Covid-19 hit our world, I faced a great deal of the same challenges as many parents - I was worried, anxious, unsure of how to best support my child. Among many other things, I was worried about my toddler missing out on the learning experiences he so enjoyed at his daycare. So I set out to make those experiences come alive at home. As I started create thematic kits of activities that I could just grab and go, it dawned on me that other parents could benefit from these kits too. So, Kid Kits Co. was born! Our kits aren't just for pandemics - they are also great for enriching and engaging your child, any day!