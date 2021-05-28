Dads Just Want To Have Fun
Before you start preparing that traditional breakfast in bed for dad on Father’s Day, consider some of these outings first. If dad is itching for an adventure this year, why not try one or even a few of these family activities? And don’t forget to snap photos of everyone enjoying dad’s special day because this is going to be his best Father’s Day yet! (Note that some of the activities described may be affected by COVID restrictions; be sure to call ahead to see if they are open.)www.wnyfamilymagazine.com