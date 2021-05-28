Week in Tech: Turning Fruit Peels Into Concrete

An example of the spiral pattern common to Devil Fruits. Devil Fruits or Akuma no Mi are mysterious and rare fruits found throughout the world of One Piece. Once eaten they bestow an ability of some kind upon the eater but at the cost of the eater’s ability to swim in water. This is because once in contact with water they lose the energy to move and sink. They are also affected by the abilities of Kairoseki, or “Sea Stone”. Although they can take the form of many different kinds of fruit, Devil Fruits are characterized by their unique swirling patterns common with all of them. The origin of the mysterious powers of these fruits and the origin of the fruits themselves are as of yet unknown.