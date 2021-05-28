Week in Tech: Turning Fruit Peels Into Concrete
Researchers from the University of Tokyo Institute of Industrial Science have given pulverized fruit peels and cabbage leaves a new lease on life by turning them into construction materials. Hoping to find a use for household and industrial food waste—which accounts for billions of pounds of refuse each year—the researchers pulverized different vacuum-dried fruit and vegetable scraps. They then mixed the resulting powder with water and seasonings before heat-pressing the mixture into molds. The researchers tested the bending and compression properties of the finished material, finding that, with the exception of the pumpkin peel–based materials, each mixture exceeded expectations. "We also found that Chinese cabbage leaves, which produced a material over three times stronger than concrete, could be mixed with the weaker pumpkin-based material to provide effective reinforcement," said senior collaborator Kota Machida in a university press release. [University of Tokyo]www.architectmagazine.com