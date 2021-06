More than 51 percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated. State Public Health Director Doctor Ngozi Ezike says the vaccine is saving lives and the proof is in the numbers. She mentioned 97 percent of the residents infected in May with COVID-19 were not vaccinated. 68 percent of Illinoisans 18 and older have received at least one dose. Visit coronavirus-dot-illinois-dot-gov to find a vaccination site in your area.