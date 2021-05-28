Cancel
Trailblazing Architect Charles Cassell Dies at 96

By Madeleine D'Angelo
architectmagazine.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles Cassell, FAIA, a trailblazing architect and advocate for Black architects, has died at the age of 96 in Washington, D.C. The son of Albert Cassell, a pioneering university architect for Howard University who realized D.C.’s Mayfair Mansions, Charles Cassell was instrumental to shaping the University of D.C. campus, overseeing the design and construction of nine buildings between 1976 and 1986. Alongside his professional practice, Cassell remained a strong community advocate. He was a leading voice in the movement for D.C. statehood, served as vice president of the D.C. Historic Preservation League, joined the D.C. school board, and founded the D.C. Council of Black Architects.

www.architectmagazine.com
#Howard University#Faia#The University Of D C#Cornell University#Ezra#The U S Navy#Bureau Of Yards And Docks#Navy#Hall Of Fame#Dcstatehood#Cgomalley#Cornellian#Aap
