Trailblazing Architect Charles Cassell Dies at 96

THE RENOWNED GERMAN ARCHITECT GOTTFRIED BÖHM DIED on Wednesday in Cologne at the age of 101, the New York Times reports. Böhm won acclaim for his Brutalist buildings—especially grand churches—with sharp angles and unusual shapes, like his Pilgrimage Church, completed in 1968 in Neviges, Germany. It has been compared to "a tent, a crystal, and an iceberg," A. J. Goldmann writes. He was "a sculptor among architects," DW argues, having studied that medium at the Academy of Arts in Munich. Rather than pursue a specific theoretical program, Böhm said that his goal was "building as well and beautifully as possible." He won architecture's top honor, the Pritzker Prize, in 1986.