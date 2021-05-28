CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free Live Music @ Olde Mother Brewing

 2021-05-28

We will be hosting three different bands beginning at 4:00 in...

The Moose 95.1 FM

Bozeman Area Live Music This Weekend

From punk to funk and everything in between, Bozeman (and beyond) has tons of concerts to choose from. Here's a sampling of your musical options this weekend:. Friday, October 22nd: Sam Platts and the Plainsmen LIVE at Stacey’s - (Gallatin Gateway) Music starts at 8:30pm. Just $5 at the door. "Old time country/western music and bring your dancing boots!"
BOZEMAN, MT
rehobothfoodie.com

JAZZFEST LIVE MUSIC

The Rehoboth Foodie's bands 2nd Time Around and Hammond Hot Jazz Trio will be appearing every night of JAZZFEST '21!. Hammond Hot jazz organ trio will be playing at 1776 Steakhouse on Wednesday, 10/13, Indigo Indian Restaurant on Thursday 10/14 and at Mulligan's Point Country Club on Friday, 10/15. 2nd...
MUSIC
Cape Gazette

Saturday Live Music Mix at Mulligan’s!

Performing some of the finest music in Delmarva! Mixing the genres of classic rock, blues, southern rock, country and a resurrection of 50s & 60s oldies!
MUSIC
magneticmag.com

Spotlight: 9 Ways to Promote Music for Free

Musicians are always trying to make the cut, but it’s hard to get heard over all the buzz in the music industry. In this case, promoting music is the way to go. You need to find a way to tell people about your music. A way to stand out. Now,...
MUSIC
#Live Music#Free Parking
Santa Cruz Sentinel

Photo | Live music returns to Michael’s on Main

Janean Christine Mariani, right, sings one of her soulful songs with harmony from singer-songwriter Christie McCarthy, center and accompanied by the lap guitar virtuoso Patti “Miss Patti” Maxine as the Girls With Guitars trio returned to the Michael’s on Main stage on Saturday after a pandemic-forced hiatus. Michael’s on Main...
SOQUEL, CA
starpublications.online

Live music at the Connection Cafe

Come out for an enjoyable night of live music at the Connection Cafe on Sunday, Oct. 17. The music and stories of Charlie Paparella of “Travels with Charlie” begins at 6 p.m. at Connection Church’s new building, located at 28714 Seaford Rd. in Laurel. Refreshments will be available.
LAUREL, DE
Roanoke Times

Live music in valleys' venues: October 2021

Oct. 16 - Vintage Trouble at Elmwood Park, for Go Fest. Oct. 29 - Roanoke Symphony Orchestra: Every Breath You Take. Oct. 11-Oct. 14 - DeLanna Studi "And So We Walked" Oct. 28 - Imani Winds and Catalyst Quartet "(im)migration: music of change " Oct. 30 - Pink Martini feat....
ROANOKE, VA
theprp.com

The Agonist Premiere “Feast On The Living” Music Video

Arriving just ahead of tomorrow’s (October 15th) release of their new EP “Days Before The World Wept” is the below new single from The Agonist, “Feast On The Living“. The song is accompanied by an official music video, which frontwoman Vicky Psarakis had the following to say of:. “Everything that...
MUSIC
WAVY News 10

Live Music Friday: Broadtree

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The fabulous duo of Broadtree returned to HRS. They performed their new single, “Breath of Fresh Air”.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Leader-Telegram

'Power of live music' drives symphony's return

EAU CLAIRE — Music isn’t just about entertainment. It’s a way to express happiness, sadness, excitement — a whole spectrum of emotion. The Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra intends to demonstrate that very fact Saturday evening during its “Symphony Spectacular!” concert at the Pablo Center at the Confluence’s RCU Theatre. As...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
illinoisnewsnow.com

Live Music Returning to Bishop Hill

Bishop Hill is welcoming back the sounds of live music. On Monday, October 18th, John Taylor made it official that a series of concerts have been set to take place in Bishop Hill at the Bishop Hill Creative Commons. “When the pandemic started the focus immediately moved to outdoor and live streamed concerts”, says John Taylor, concert promoter. He goes on, “Through all of this there has been such a high level of uncertainty, especially regarding indoor events, but the situation is finally starting to look much more stable. Bands are touring again, even internationally, and audiences are hungry for live music experiences.”
BISHOP HILL, IL
thetech.com

Three ways to celebrate live music

MITSO’s first concert of the year celebrates a rebirth of MIT orchestral music. Bernstein’s Overture to “Candide,” Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G, Respighi’s Feste Romane. MIT Symphony Orchestra. Venkatesh Sivaraman ’20 on Piano. Conducted by Adam K. Boyles. Kresge Auditorium. Oct. 16. Celebration — a word associated with a variety...
MUSIC
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Live-Music Venue to Close in the Past Year

The design of the Ready Room was basically a couple of rectangles with a bar in the smaller of the two. It felt like you could have just as easily run a scrap metal business out there, and not because someone had tried to costume it in some kind of industrial chic (this is not a subtweet!) aesthetic. No, it was simply functional: Here is a big room that can hold a band and about 800 people. Enjoy. And people did enjoy. It debuted in 2014 with Of Montreal and, over the years, drew in national acts, such as Ghostface Killah and Raekwon, the Psychedelic Furs, Built to Spill and Run the Jewels. There were no seats, so people just sort of flowed in and around the room, bumping into friends along the way. The Ready Room closed in March 2020 in what was billed as a temporary concession to the pandemic, but it became clear after a couple of months (the real estate listing that May was a pretty good clue) that it wasn’t coming back, at least not there. The space was eventually claimed by former Alderman Antonio French, who owns Taha’a Twisted Tiki next door, and he reopened it as Hot Java Bar with plans to expand beyond concerts to a wider variety of events. There are some interesting plans for the future, but we can’t help being a little sad about the past. —Doyle Murphy.
LIFESTYLE
Griffin Daily News

Costumes, treats and live music to fill downtown Saturday

Round up the little monsters, put on their Halloween costumes and head to downtown Griffin Saturday for Second Saturday Costumes and Cocktails activities. During the day, sip on spooktastic mocktails while taking advantage of shopping event specials at participating businesses in the downtown area, including shops in the Broad Street Mill, Solomon and Sixth, Caldwell Cottage and Rue Colline Art Gallery and Studio.
GRIFFIN, GA
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Live music is back in Fairbanks

Singer and songwriter Hannah Bethel is bringing live music back to Fairbanks this week. Hannah Bethel is an indie pop/country artist who explores raw and deep emotions in the songs she produces. She takes her experiences in life, from pure love to painful loss, and creates lyrics that allow the audience to feel it all with her. Bethel has been writing songs since she was 13 years old, and produced her first album at age 17.

