Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

Physical activity levels and well-being sink worldwide during coronavirus restrictions

sciencecodex.com
 22 days ago

Twenty scientists from 14 countries warn of a hidden "pandemic within the pandemic" in two current publications. On the one hand, physical activity levels have gone down significantly, on the other hand, psychological well-being has suffered. "Governments and those responsible for health systems should take our findings seriously," emphasizes the author team, headed by Dr Jan Wilke from the Institute for Sport Sciences at Goethe University Frankfurt.

sciencecodex.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Physical Activity#Depression#Influenza
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Health
News Break
Flu
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Workoutsideafit.com

Light Physical Activity Benefits Health

Optimizing the health benefits of exercise may be a matter of using the right training combination—or “exercise cocktail”—that includes plenty of light physical activity, according to a study from Columbia University. Researchers wanted to find out whether the well-known recommendation of 30 minutes of exercise per day is enough, or...
Weight Lossupenn.edu

Game-based program boosts physical activity among diabetes patients

By making a game out of getting their daily steps, new research points to the possibility that people with diabetes could be nudged toward increasing their physical activity, with changes lasting for a full year. Since many now use apps or other digital means to manage their diabetes, this program—which utilized tools like wearable step counters and electronic scales with personalized goals—could potentially be integrated to help individuals achieve greater success. Findings from the study, conducted by a team from the Perelman School of Medicine, were published in JAMA Network Open.
FitnessEurekAlert

Physical activity may curb health care worker burnout

There is no question that the pandemic has been immensely stressful for health care workers, especially for those on the frontline of patient care. Yet, even before the pandemic, the regular demands of many health care industry jobs put these workers at risk for burnout. Now, a new study from...
FitnessSentinel-Echo

Physical activity can help to lessen arthritis symptoms

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began more than a year ago, many people have significantly decreased physical activity. According to a recent survey, Americans are sitting four more hours, on average, each day than they did before the pandemic. This can worsen symptoms of arthritis. Physical activity can help to lessen...
Fitnesshealio.com

Top in cardiology: Physical activity recommendation, icosapent ethyl treatment

Increasing physical activity levels may also help lower BP and blood cholesterol levels, according to a new American Heart Association recommendation. A review of the society’s recommendation was the top story in cardiology last week. Another top story indicated patients who were administered icosapent ethyl and had high or moderate...
Fitnesspulmonaryhypertensionnews.com

Text-based Intervention Helped Increase Physical Activity

A three-month, unsupervised health intervention based on a commercial activity tracker and motivational texts significantly increased daily step counts and improved quality of life in adults with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), according to data from a single-center trial in the U.S. Since physical activity has been shown to improve clinical...
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

Over 2.12b coronavirus vaccine shots administered worldwide

ANKARA (June 7): Over 2.12 billion coronavirus vaccine have been administered so far worldwide, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported according citing the figures compiled by Our World in Data showed on Sunday. China leads the global count with over 763.07 million jabs, followed by the United States with 300.27 million, according...
Fitnessdoctorslounge.com

AHA Says Up Physical Activity for Mildly Elevated BP, Cholesterol

Last Updated: June 11, 2021. FRIDAY, June 11, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Physical activity has extensive benefits and should represent an important first-line lifestyle behavior treatment for people with mildly to moderately elevated blood pressure or cholesterol who otherwise have a low risk for heart disease, according to a scientific statement from the American Heart Association published online June 2 in Hypertension.
Mental Healthiweller.com

Using Physical Activity and Exercise to Help with Depression

Sumary of Using Physical Activity and Exercise to Help with Depression:. Sometimes we feel like we just can’t catch a break, and while there are some people who can bounce back like it was nothing, there are others who get lost in time and find themselves facing depression.. this differs...
Workoutsiweller.com

10 Diseases Fitness and Physical Activity Can Improve and/or Prevent

Sumary of 10 Diseases Fitness and Physical Activity Can Improve and/or Prevent:. Exercise helps lower many cardiovascular risk factors, including lowering blood pressure, weight, and raising high-density lipoprotein or “good cholesterol”.. Physical activity can return a person back to a healthy body weight by increasing total energy expenditure as well...
Dietsbioprepwatch.com

Diet: An unhealthy diet has a negative effect on the psyche, especially in women.

Diet: An unhealthy diet has a negative effect on the psyche, especially in women. Dietary factors are closely related to women’s mental health. Diet and exercise habits have a significant impact on mental health, although this appears to be different in men and women. For example, a recent study found that women’s mental health correlates more closely with dietary factors than men’s.
Bakersfield, CAFresno Bee

New physical fitness and mental well-being council targets Californians’ health

After more than a year of closures and limited capacity restrictions, gyms and physical fitness centers are up and running again as California’s economy reopens. Gov. Gavin Newsom spoke from an In-Shape Health gym in Bakersfield Wednesday about his new initiative to promote Californians’ overall health: a new advisory council on physical fitness and mental well-being.
Public HealthEurekAlert

Exposure to nature during COVID-19 lockdown was beneficial for mental health

A study carried out by the Institute of Environmental Science and Technology of the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (ICTA-UAB) and the Instituto de Saúde Pública of the University of Porto (ISPUP), concludes that exposure to natural spaces during the first COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 was beneficial for the mental health of Spanish and Portuguese citizens.
Mental Healthacefitness.org

A Call for Youth Physical Activity

This past year has been challenging for kids. From online learning to physical distancing and everything in between, most girls and boys have had a difficult time keeping up with their schoolwork, maintaining social relationships and accumulating the recommended minimum of at least 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity (MVPA) daily. Indeed, the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has impacted the lives of youth in an unprecedented manner and well-founded concerns about their physical and mental well-being are increasing.
ScienceNational Science Foundation (press release)

Regular physical activity linked to better-organized preteen brains

Data from 9- and 10-year-olds show effects on the developing 'connectome'. Regular physical activity has positive effects on children's developing brain circuits, finds a Boston Children's Hospital study using neuroimaging data from nearly 6,000 early adolescents. Physical activity of any kind was associated with more efficiently organized, flexible, and robust brain networks, the researchers found. The more physical activity, the more "fit" the brain. The findings were published in Cerebral Cortex.
Las Cruces, NMLas Cruces Sun-News

Wellness: Building connection through leisure and activities

As school ends, students and their parents may look for ways to stay healthy and connected over the summer. In fact, conversations surrounding well-being have increased in our societal and personal conversations in recent years. This has been especially true since the global pandemic created multiple safety and public health issues, including concern for mental health. Integrative providers (professionals that incorporate mental, emotional, and physical well-being) are enthusiastic as the idea that health, mental health, and community support are connected components of wellness is gaining acceptance. To that point, getting outside and connecting with community is one way to improve health and happiness this summer.