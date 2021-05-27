Physical activity levels and well-being sink worldwide during coronavirus restrictions

By making a game out of getting their daily steps, new research points to the possibility that people with diabetes could be nudged toward increasing their physical activity, with changes lasting for a full year. Since many now use apps or other digital means to manage their diabetes, this program—which utilized tools like wearable step counters and electronic scales with personalized goals—could potentially be integrated to help individuals achieve greater success. Findings from the study, conducted by a team from the Perelman School of Medicine, were published in JAMA Network Open.