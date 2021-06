Well, wow, there’s so much to talk about with the Royals right now and none of it’s good, so maybe it’s just best to be blunt?. This team really, really, REALLY stinks right now. Their best pitcher is hurt, their hottest hitter got hurt, and now perhaps their steadiest starter is pitching through shoulder pain. Their best player just got healthy, and he even homered, but what’s that saying about a grain of sand at the beach?