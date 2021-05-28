Johns Hopkins opens D-III baseball tournament with win; Boys’ Latin names basketball coach | DIGEST

The Johns Hopkins baseball team opened the NCAA Division III baseball tournament with an 11-2 win over Trinity (Texas) on Friday afternoon in the St. Paul Region at the University of Northwestern-St. Paul in Minnesota.

The Blue Jays, who captured the Centennial Conference to earn the sixth seed in the six-team region, won their 11th straight game against the top-seed Eagles (28-8) with sophomore pitcher Peter Schaefer going seven innings of three-hit ball with nine strikeouts to get the win.

Blue Jays’ leadoff hitter Dai Dai Otaka went 2-for-5 with a grand slam in a five-run sixth inning to build an 8-0 lead. AJ King had four hits with one run scored and one RBI.

The Blue Jays will face the loser of the Misericordia vs. Northwestern-St. Paul game on Saturday.

The 48-team double-elimination tournament consists of eight regions with the winner of each advancing to the Division III World Series, set to take place from June 4-9 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

>>Sky Rahill hit a walk-off two-run single in the bottom of the ninth inning to cap sixth-ranked and top-seeded Salisbury’s third comeback of the day, lifting the Sea Gulls over third-seeded LaGrange, 7-6, in a wild NCAA tournament game in the High Point Regional at Truist Point.

Varsity basketball: Boys’ Latin has named Adam Spinella as its basketball coach. Earlier this week, Doug Nicholas, who accepted the position in April, resigned from the post.

Spinella, a Dickinson graduate, has extensive coaching experience at the high school and college level. He began his coaching career at his alma mater where he served as a student assistant, was the lead varsity assistant and junior varsity head coach at Culver Academy in Indiana before returning to the college ranks as an assistant coach at Washington & Jefferson College in Washington, Pennsylvania.

“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Spinella to Boys’ Latin. He is a fantastic teacher of the game and is dedicated to building relationships with all the boys in the program,” said Boys’ Latin athletic director Michael Thomas. “He also has an extensive network of college basketball coaches and is committed to supporting boys who want to play at the collegiate level.”

Nicholas was originally hired to replace Cliff Rees, who compiled a 173-91 mark in nine seasons before stepping down. Boys’ Latin opted out of this past season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

College track & field: For just the second time in Johns Hopkins men’s outdoor program history, a Blue Jay was crowned champion at the at the NCAA Division III National Championships. Jared Pangallozzi overcame heat, humidity, and a loaded field to earn the men’s 10,000 national championship on Thursday night in Greensboro, North Carolina.