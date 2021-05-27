Core Health & Fitness

Your abdomen, hips and buttocks will really tighten and firm when you use reverse planks. Have months of reduced activity, stuck at home during the pandemic, taken its toll on your abdomen and hips? Unfortunately, you cannot hide your lower waist and hip shape in the summer like you can in the winter. Nevertheless, this might be just the opportunity you need to put the finishing touches on firming your entire waistline to salvage a great summer look for your core. Importantly, if you are committed to tightening your abs, you should raise the cardio plan in your workout to once or twice daily if possible, depending on your current fitness level, and eat a clean diet – because a flat midsection with visible abs are indeed made in the kitchen. That does not mean you need to live in the gym, as the second cardio piece could be a brisk 30- to 40-minute walk in the evening.