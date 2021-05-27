Cancel
NASHVILLE — MAY 27: Preds Party in the Park

By StyleBlueprint
styleblueprint.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTime: Viewing party opens 6:30 p.m.; game begins at 8:30 p.m. Location: Music City Walk of Fame Park, 121 4th Ave. S., Nashville, TN 37203. The Nashville Predators have made it to the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs! Cheer on Music City’s official hockey team as you watch the game on the big screen and enjoy delicious food from Daddy’s Dogs, Kona Ice Music City, Roscoe’s Smoked Bar-B-Que and The Tennessee Cobbler Co. The viewing party begins at 6:30 p.m. at Music City Walk of Fame Park and is free to attend. The Nashville Predators are scheduled to play the Carolina Hurricanes. visitmusiccity.com.

styleblueprint.com
