JMU softball and track and field were in action this week. Here’s what happened. Softball (39-2, 17-1 CAA) JMU softball won the Columbia Super Regional this week, taking two of three games from No. 8 Missouri. The Dukes won game one 2-1. They scored both runs in the top of the seventh to take the lead, then held off a late Tigers rally to win the game. Redshirt freshman catcher/infielder Emily Phillips had the go-ahead hit for JMU, and redshirt senior pitcher Odicci Alexander threw a complete game.