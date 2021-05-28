BREAKING: Isaiah Jackson officially keeps name in NBA Draft, forgoes remaining eligibility
Isaiah Jackson will forgo the remainder of his college eligibility and keep his name in the NBA Draft, the freshman forward announced Friday. “Thank you to everyone – my family, Coach Cal, the staff and Big Blue Nation – who has supported me and rooted for me throughout my collegiate career. I appreciate you sticking with me to the end. The journey is not over, but it is time to take the next path,” Jackson said in a statement. “I am going to be signing with CAA and will be forgoing my remaining college eligibility to fully prepare for my professional career.www.chatsports.com