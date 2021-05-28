Cancel
NBA

BREAKING: Isaiah Jackson officially keeps name in NBA Draft, forgoes remaining eligibility

By Kentucky Sports Radio
chatsports.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsaiah Jackson will forgo the remainder of his college eligibility and keep his name in the NBA Draft, the freshman forward announced Friday. “Thank you to everyone – my family, Coach Cal, the staff and Big Blue Nation – who has supported me and rooted for me throughout my collegiate career. I appreciate you sticking with me to the end. The journey is not over, but it is time to take the next path,” Jackson said in a statement. “I am going to be signing with CAA and will be forgoing my remaining college eligibility to fully prepare for my professional career.

www.chatsports.com
#Nba Draft#The Nba Draft#Big Blue Nation#Caa
