U.S. Senate testimony: “Housing for Native Americans: Review of Federal Programs, Barriers, and Opportunities”

Cover picture for the articleThank you, Chair Smith, Ranking Member Rounds, and members of the Committee, for the opportunity to testify today. As the senior vice president of Community Development and Engagement at the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, I oversee the work of the Center for Indian Country Development, or CICD. The CICD supports tribes through actionable research and community collaboration to further tribal economic prosperity, and also leverages our department’s broader expertise on affordable housing, labor markets, and early childhood development.

