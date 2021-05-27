U.S. Senate testimony: “Housing for Native Americans: Review of Federal Programs, Barriers, and Opportunities”

Chairwoman Lee, Ranking Member Rogers, and members of the Subcommittee, it’s a pleasure to join you today. When I took office, one of my greatest concerns was a K-shaped recovery from the pandemic; a recovery where high-income households rebounded quickly – or even emerged better-off – while low- and middle-income families suffered for a very long time. We can be confident now that’s not going to happen, thanks in part to your support of the fiscal stimulus in the American Rescue Plan.