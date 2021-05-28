What the US Can Do If It Really Cares About the Tulsa Race Massacre
May is especially heavy for Black people in the United States this year. We mark the first anniversary of George Floyd’s murder less than a week before we commemorate the centennial of the 1921 Race Massacre, which destroyed the thriving Black community of Greenwood in Tulsa, Oklahoma. What connects these events, 100 years apart, is the system of repression deployed to control the lives of Black people in the United States. To put it plainly, the system is rigged against us. But its transformation is within our reach.www.hrw.org