What the US Can Do If It Really Cares About the Tulsa Race Massacre

By Nicole Austin-Hillery
Human Rights Watch
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay is especially heavy for Black people in the United States this year. We mark the first anniversary of George Floyd’s murder less than a week before we commemorate the centennial of the 1921 Race Massacre, which destroyed the thriving Black community of Greenwood in Tulsa, Oklahoma. What connects these events, 100 years apart, is the system of repression deployed to control the lives of Black people in the United States. To put it plainly, the system is rigged against us. But its transformation is within our reach.

Tulsa, OKkosu.org

The Neighborhood Of The Tulsa Race Massacre Faces Increasing Gentrification

The 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre commemorations are winding down, but the neighborhood where it took place, Greenwood, remains forever shaped by the event. Karen Grigsby Bates is the Senior Correspondent for Code Switch, a podcast that reports on race and ethnicity. A veteran NPR reporter, Bates covered race for the network for several years before becoming a founding member of the Code Switch team. She is especially interested in stories about the hidden history of race in America—and in the intersection of race and culture. She oversees much of Code Switch's coverage of books by and about people of color, as well as issues of race in the publishing industry. Bates is the co-author of a best-selling etiquette book (Basic Black: Home Training for Modern Times) and two mystery novels; she is also a contributor to several anthologies of essays. She lives in Los Angeles and reports from NPR West.
Reading, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Local NAACP leader encourages discussion about Tulsa Race Massacre

READING, Pa. – It's been called one of the single worst incidents of racial violence in American history. On June 1, people across the country remembered the Tulsa Race Massacre that happened over a two-day period one century ago, and one local member of the NAACP says we can't ever forget.
Tulsa, OKkfdi.com

Biden speaks in Tulsa on anniversary of race massacre

An emotional President Joe Biden has marked the 100th anniversary of the massacre that wiped out a thriving Black community in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Biden spoke in Tulsa on Tuesday of the hundreds of Black people killed by a white mob a century ago. He said he had “come to fill the silence” about one of the nation’s darkest and long suppressed moments of racial violence. He spoke amid the current national reckoning on racial justice.
MinoritiesFox17

Biden to honor forgotten victims of Tulsa race massacre

President Joe Biden is set to mark the 100th anniversary of a massacre that wiped out a thriving Black community in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Biden will grieve Tuesday for the more than 300 Black people killed at the hands of a white mob a century ago. The visit comes amid an...
Minoritieskyma.com

Remembering the Tulsa Race Massacre 100 Years Later

(KYMA/KECY) - May 31, 2021 marks 100 years since the Tulsa Race Massacre. It was one of the most violent racial attacks in American history. A white mob killed some 300 Black residents and destroyed the thriving Greenwood business district. "For all of it to be gone in the course of a day, it's just heartbreaking. It was heartbreaking then and it's heartbreaking now," says Major General Michael C. Thompson of the Oklahoma Army and Air National Guard.
Tulsa, OKKTUL

Tulsa City Council apologizes for 1921 Race Massacre

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa City Council has voted to approve a resolution apologizing for the Tulsa Race Massacre. Over two dozen people signed up to speak on the matter, including the Rev. Jesse Jackson. While the majority of speakers were in favor of the resolution, some were against...
Tulsa, OKOklahoma Daily

OU alumnus launches children's book about Tulsa Race Massacre, Greenwood

OU alumnus Carlos Moreno launched a children’s book about the Tulsa Race Massacre at Fulton Street Books and Coffee Tuesday afternoon in conjunction with Tulsa’s commemoration of the centennial to create a resource for children to learn about the massacre and understand its historical significance. “A Kids Book About: The...
Minoritiesgoodmenproject.com

Righting Historical Wrongs: The Tulsa Race Massacre

June 1st marked a century from a wrong that some of us would like to excavate from the memory hole, but the R-word often impedes even a frank discussion. A discussion about whether there was law in Oklahoma after it ceased being Indian Territory in 1907?. Considering the facts on...
Tulsa, OKSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Cemetery search resumes for victims of Tulsa Race Massacre

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The City of Tulsa resumed its search Wednesday of a cemetery for possible victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Crews worked to define the boundaries of a mass-grave feature that was discovered in October at the Oaklawn Cemetery. State archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck said crews were...
Oklahoma StateWorld Socialist Web Site

The centenary of the Tulsa, Oklahoma race massacre

This week marks the centenary of the Tulsa, Oklahoma race massacre, one of the deadliest and most destructive antiblack pogroms in the history of the United States. Officials confirmed 39 deaths—26 black and 13 white people—but it is estimated that the true toll could be as high as 300, with many African American victims uncounted and buried in mass graves. An Oklahoma state commission estimated in 2001 that the present day cost of the damage was $30 million.
ProtestsSFGate

Teachers across the country protest laws restricting lessons on racism

The backlash is sparking a backlash of its own. On Saturday, thousands of educators and others gathered virtually and in person at historic locations in more than 20 cities to make clear that they would resist efforts in at least 15 Republican-led states to restrict what teachers can say in class about racism, sexism and oppression in America.