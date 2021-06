The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged a former LPL Financial advisor with misappropriating around $2.9 million from his clients. From around 2009 to December 2019, James Couture allegedly convinced his advisory clients to sell securities, promising to reinvest the proceeds for the clients’ financial benefit, the SEC says in a litigation release. But unbeknownst to the clients, the proceeds allegedly went into an entity that Massachusetts-based Couture owned and controlled, according to the regulator.