Looking for newest Grizzlies swag? Baseball team auctioning off NFTs

The Fresno Grizzlies have announced the newest addition to their asset portfolio — four unique NFTs — and they’re putting them up for sale. The NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are a way to sell artwork online, often using cryptocurrencies. NFTs are often used to sell photos, videos, audio files and more. Blockchain technology ensures that the rights are one-of-a-kind and belong to the purchaser. Jack Dorsey, Twitter co-founder, sold his first ever tweet as an NFT for over $2.9 million.