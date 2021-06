CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (TSXV:EPL) ('EPL' or 'Eagle Plains') has mobilized crews to commence exploration fieldwork on the Dictator Project, located 70km east of Vernon, B.C. (the 'Property'). EPL holds the exclusive right to obtain a 100% interest in the property (details below). Current fieldwork will consist of prospecting and soil geochemical sampling which follows a 2-Phase airborne magnetometer survey carried out by Eagle Plains in late 2020 and early 2021. The survey outlined two prominent magnetic features within an area where high-grade gold mineralized float boulders were located during the summer of 2020. Permitting is underway for future diamond drilling, with program scope to be determined based on results from the current program. 2021 program work will be managed by TerraLogic Exploration Services of Cranbrook, BC.