This recap contains spoilers for the SSSS.DYNAZENON episode “Which Memories Do You Regret?”. “Which Memories Do You Regret?” That’s quite the question, isn’t it? SSSS.DYNAZENON‘s tenth episode comes to us from the same creative mind that produced SSSS.GRIDMAN‘s ninth. If you’re not into production minutiae (and fair play if you’re not, it can be hard to keep track of), that’d be episode animation director Kai Ikarashi. If you’ve seen that episode, you probably remember it well. And you’ve also got a decent idea of what you’re in for here.