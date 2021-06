As the housing market continues to remain hot, many wonder if this level of demand is maintainable. A year ago the housing market fell sharply at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Today it is in a state of boom that many believe is unsustainable. Demand is strong. Supply is low. Prices are rising rapidly. Many observers believe as soon as mortgage rates go up the housing market will collapse like a house of cards. But are any of these fears founded on reality? Or what explains the boom we are now seeing?