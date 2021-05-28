Cancel
China censors ‘Friends’ reunion

By Steven Davy
Public Radio International PRI
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor fans in China of the television sitcom “Friends,” the much-hyped reunion special was missing several high profile guest stars. Appearances from Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber and the K-Pop band BTS, along with LGBTQ references, were all removed from the special. It was unclear whether it was a Chinese government censorship directive, or if the streaming platforms made the cuts on their own, but many fans cried foul.

