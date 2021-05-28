Cancel
Atlanta, GA

A drone's-eye view of Atlanta's rapidly changing Summerhill community

Cover picture for the articleThis October will mark five years since the Braves’ last game at Turner Field, and while countless summer-night victories and tailgating hoedowns were had in Summerhill, the long-held theory that the MLB team’s presence was holding the area down economically is proving valid. What’s springing up at developer Carter and...

Atlanta, GAPosted by
Ashley Lynne

Upcoming Events and Activities in Dekalb County

Many people gush over all the different things you can do in the city of Atlanta. But there are other places to go and things to see right in Dekalb county. From movie theaters that serve drinks and a full menu to farmer's markets with unique finds. There is something special about living in Dekalb county.
fox5atlanta.com

'This city has a real, real problem': Georgia House Speaker weighs in on Atlanta crime

Georgia House Speaker David Ralston said Monday that state lawmakers' plan to look into crime in the city of Atlanta has only grown more important. "It is getting worse. There's no question," said Speaker Ralston, R-Blue Ridge. The speaker's comments come after a particularly deadly weekend in Atlanta where police...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
WABE

Atlanta-Based Political Strategist On Mayoral Race, Campaign Funding

An Atlanta-based political strategist says in order to run a successful mayoral campaign, candidates must be able to raise money. Also, candidates looking to enter the race to become Atlanta’s next mayor should announce their candidacy to run for office within the next two weeks — unless they can self-fund their campaign.
Atlanta, GACBS 46

Atlanta City Council passes resolutions to tackle surging crime

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Tensions are flaring in many parts of Atlanta after another deadly weekend across Metro Atlanta. In a virtual meeting Monday afternoon, tackling crime became a central debate for Atlanta’s City Council. “We want to encourage people to put the guns down and find other ways to settle...
Braselton, GAfox5atlanta.com

Uline looking to fill more than 100 jobs at Braselton warehouse

BRASELTON, Ga. - A major shipping company with a warehouse north of Atlanta has about 100 new job openings. Uline — which specializes in shipping, industrial and packaging materials — more than 100 warehouse positions at its facility in Braselton, Georgia. Warehouse positions start at $24 per hour or higher,...
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta program aims to turn boys selling water into entreprenuers

ATLANTA - The mayor of Atlanta wants to try to turn the water boys into entrepreneurs. The program that Keisha Lance Bottoms has been talking about for months is ready to go, with eleven hundred job commitments for young people. Robyn Wallace, a small business owner, has signed up. She...
Fulton County, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

North Fulton’s Liz Hausmann back representing metro Atlanta on ACCG board

Fulton County Commissioner Liz Hausmann has been re-appointed to represent metro Atlanta’s counties in the Association County Commissioners of Georgia. The ACCG advocates for Georgia’s counties to politicians and organizes trainings to help improve county services. ExploreGa. first lady speaks with Fulton leaders about human trafficking. Hausmann, who represents a...
Atlanta, GAdouglasnow.com

Wiregrass lays foundation for Atlanta videographer and editor

Devonte Goodwine had his eyes set on a career in movies and television when he graduated from Valdosta High School in 2011. After graduation, he enrolled at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College for summer semester to get started on his core classes before transferring to a four-year university. Before he could transfer to another college, his mom, Angela Brantley, who is a Business Education Instructor at Wiregrass, brought home information on all the programs Wiregrass offers. “Being an employee of Wiregrass, I knew first-hand the quality education we provide and the many program options available, so I brought home program brochures on all the programs and let him find the one that spoke to him,” shared Angela Brantley. After going through the brochures, Devonte knew the Digital Media Production program (now Design and Media Production) was the right step toward his career goals.
Georgia StatePosted by
11Alive

Six Flags Over Georgia expands summer season to Labor Day

AUSTELL, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia will kick off its longest summer season in years starting Friday. Park officials said it will be open daily starting Friday, May 21 through Labor Day in September. Hurricane Harbor and Six Flags White Water will also open daily starting on Friday, May...
Atlanta, GAzhiphopcleveland.com

Report: Four Shot Outside Atlanta’s Popular Trap Museum

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. A hot attraction for locals and tourists alike, The Trap Museum of Atlanta was reportedly the scene of a shooting that sent four people to the hospital. A rep for the Atlanta Police Department confirmed with XXL that the incident took place outside the museum on Sunday, May 16.