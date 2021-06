On May 22, Mount Nyiragongo in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) erupted. Lava flowed towards the city of Goma, nine miles to the south. Goma, a city of 670,000 people, is located on the north shore of Lake Kivu and adjacent to the Rwanda border. Not all of the details are completely clear, but the current damage tally is 32 deaths, 1000 homes destroyed, and nearly 500,000 people displaced.