The Sylvia Rivera Law Project is an organization built on the belief that "all people [should be able] to self-determine their gender identity and expression, regardless of income or race, and without facing harassment, discrimination, or violence." As such, it works to support minority groups in their fight for racial, social, and economic justice by making "respectful and affirming social, health, and legal services for communities." The project is named after Sylvia Ribera (1951-2002) who was a civil rights pioneer, a veteran of the 1969 Stonewall uprising and had a "loud and persistent voice for the rights of people of color and low-income queers and trans people."