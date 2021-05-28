Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Leaders of Russia and Belarus meet in Sochi

By Daniel Ofman
Public Radio International PRI
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko met in Russia. Earlier this week, Lukashenko ordered a fighter jet to intercept a passenger plane and force it to land in Minsk, after which Belarusian authorities arrested a couple of passengers, including opposition dissident Roman Protasevich. Countries across the globe condemned the move, and stopped planes from flying over Belarusian air space. Host Carol Hills speaks with Minsk-based political analyst Artyom Shraibman, a non-resident scholar at the Carnegie Moscow Center.

www.pri.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sochi#Moscow#Russian#Belarusian#Minsk
Related
alloaadvertiser.com

Belarus ‘hijacking’ set in context of ‘more assertive’ Russia, says Nato chief

Sanctions against Belarus for the “hijacking” of a passenger plane carrying a journalist who had been critical of the Lukashenko regime must be “fully implemented”, the head of Nato has said. Secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg met Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Downing Street on Wednesday and the pair discussed the future...
Europefroggyweb.com

Russia raids home of detained Open Russia opposition group leader

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian authorities raided the apartment of opposition activist Andrei Pivovarov on Tuesday after he was hauled off a plane and taken into custody as part of a broader crackdown on critics of the Kremlin. Police removed Andrei Pivovarov, director of Open Russia, a now defunct opposition group...
ProtestsPosted by
TheStreet

Press Leaders Protest Stifling Of Media In Belarus

WASHINGTON, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders of the National Press Club and the NPC Journalism Institute said on Thursday that Aleksandr Lukashenko, the ruler of Belarus, must cease his long-running crackdown on free expression. Lukashenko has repressed an opposition movement and media professionals in Belarus since contested elections there...
Union Leader

Belarus opposition leader may have been hijacking target

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said it’s possible she was the target of a government-sponsored forced landing of a commercial airliner last week that resulted in the arrest of journalist Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend Sofia Sapega, who were on board. “I flew with the same flight a week before....
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Stronger sanctions could increase Belarus' dependence on Russia -S&P

MOSCOW, June 2 (Reuters) - Possible harsh Western sanctions against Belarus for its move to force a Ryanair flight to land could exacerbate its economic vulnerability and lead to higher dependence on its neighbour Russia, S&P Global Ratings said on Wednesday. Belarus outraged the West when it forced the Ryanair...
wcn247.com

Belarus opposition leader unveils memorial to Polish freedom

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Belarusian opposition leader has helped unveil a new monument commemorating Solidarity, the Polish trade union and freedom movement. The movement played a historic role in the collapse of communism in eastern Europe. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the main opposition candidate to challenge longtime dictator Aleksander Lukashenko in elections last year, attended the unveiling alongside Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski and other officials on Friday. At a news conference ahead of the inauguration, she said the struggle for freedom in Poland has been an inspiration for her people. Friday is the 32nd anniversary of the first partially free elections in Poland after decades of communism, an achievement of Solidarity.
gmfus.org

Belarus Is Part of Europe’s Russia Problem

For years, Alexander Lukashenko has been a problem frequently discussed but easily forgotten. When Belarus forced Ryanair flight FR4978 to land in Minsk and arrested Raman Pratasevich and Sofia Sapega, it took away the freedom and security not only of these two EU residents, but of all the passengers on that flight and posed a threat to journalism and dissent everywhere. Europe could no longer ignore the problem of the dictator in the middle of the continent.
24newshd.tv

Russia, Belarus security chiefs agree to counter West

The security services of Russia and Belarus said Thursday that they will cooperate more closely to counter what they said were the West's "aggressive policies". Russia's foreign intelligence service, the SVR, and the Belarusian Committee for State Security, known as the KGB, made the announcement in identical statements after their heads met in Belarus.
ledburyreporter.co.uk

Belarus opposition leaders say journalist’s TV confessions were coerced

Belarusian opposition leaders have said a dissident journalist was coerced to appear in a video on state TV in which he wept and praised the country’s authoritarian ruler. In the 90-minute video, Raman Pratasevich repented for his opposition activities and said he respects Belarus’ President Alexander Lukashenko as “a man with balls of steel”.
US News and World Report

Polish Deputy Speaker Under Fire Over Comments on Belarus Opposition Leader

WARSAW (Reuters) - A deputy Polish parliamentary speaker faced calls for his dismissal on Saturday after criticising Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya for meeting Warsaw's liberal mayor. Tsikhanouskaya met Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, a member of Poland's biggest opposition party, during a visit to Warsaw this week which she used to...
Posted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Belarus opposition leader urges international probe of govt

PRAGUE — (AP) — A Belarusian opposition leader has called for the creation of an international tribunal to investigate and prosecute crimes reportedly committed by the government and its longtime authoritarian leader, Alexander Lukashenko. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the main opposition challenger to Lukashenko in last year's disputed presidential election in Belarus,...
redhillandreigatelife.co.uk

Belarus leader signs law increasing prison terms for protesters

Belarus’ authoritarian president signed a law that threatens demonstrators with years in prison, the latest move in a relentless crackdown on protests against his rule. The law envisages a prison sentence of up to three years for the participants in unsanctioned protests who had faced sanctions for joining them on at least two occasions over a year.
froggyweb.com

Belarus opposition leader calls for more U.S. sanctions against government

VILNIUS (Reuters) – Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Tuesday she had asked the United States for further sanctions on individuals and companies supporting the Belarus government. The Biden administration said on Friday it is drawing up a list of targeted sanctions against key members of the Belarusian government...
Foreign PolicyNPR

U.S. Lawmakers Back Belarus Opposition As Russia Closes In

President Biden must stand up to Russian President Vladimir Putin when they meet for a summit next week. That is the message from U.S. senators just back from Eastern Europe. Republican Rob Portman of Ohio and Democrat Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire are two of the lawmakers who visited Lithuania, Ukraine and Georgia, a trip intended, as Senator Portman put it, to try to ensure these countries know they have a friend. Both Portman and Shaheen sit on the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, which hosted a hearing today on Belarus. So we've got a whole lot to talk through as they join us now.
US News and World Report

At NATO, Lithuania Says Russia Trying to 'Swallow' Belarus

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Lithuania told a summit of NATO leaders on Monday that Russia was trying to "swallow" Belarus and that the Western military alliance needed to be united in deterring Moscow. "Belarus is losing the last elements of the independence, and those trends are very dangerous," Lithuanian President Gitanas...
Antiwar.com

NATO Chieftain Blasts Belarus and Russia, Hails German Troops in Neighboring Lithuania

June 22, 1941: Nazi Germany unleashes history’s largest invasion force (three million troops) against Soviet Russia along an 1,800-mile front stretching from the Arctic Ocean to the Baltic Sea to the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov into the Caucasus. Germany and its military allies and partners, including troops from Finland, Bulgaria, Romania, Spain, Italy, Croatia and the Baltic states, fight their way to Moscow, Leningrad and Stalingrad in the deadliest ground campaign the world has known.