Leaders of Russia and Belarus meet in Sochi
Today, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko met in Russia. Earlier this week, Lukashenko ordered a fighter jet to intercept a passenger plane and force it to land in Minsk, after which Belarusian authorities arrested a couple of passengers, including opposition dissident Roman Protasevich. Countries across the globe condemned the move, and stopped planes from flying over Belarusian air space. Host Carol Hills speaks with Minsk-based political analyst Artyom Shraibman, a non-resident scholar at the Carnegie Moscow Center.www.pri.org