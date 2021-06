2.SOUNDBITE (English) Guy Ryder, ILO Director-General:. “In our new report on domestic workers, the key figures are that there are just over 75 million domestic workers in the world. This is a very substantial part of the workforce, a highly feminine workforce; three quarters of the workforce are women, and extremely high levels of informality. 81% of domestic workers work in conditions of informality. What we are trying to do is to see to what extent we are achieving the goals set in that Convention adopted ten years ago, which stated simply that to provide these workers, who are real workers like everybody else, with the same equivalent labour protections; working time, pay, social protection, as those that are attributed to other parts of the workforce. We are seeing progress but not yet enough.”