The cloud of dust in the air in front of the Doctors Without Borders hospital in Haiti's capital is actually a good thing -- it shows that the gangs who normally rule over the area are not present, and so traffic is circulating. "It's a tough area," summarizes Frandy Samson, the head of medical operations for the emergency clinic run by the Nobel peace prize-winning charity since 2006 in Port-au-Prince's Martissant neighborhood. Once a leafy district, the hills in Martissant that descend to the Bay of Port-au-Prince have been overtaken with shoddy, chaotic homes built every which way. Long ignored by local officials, the urban jungle is now effectively under siege by armed gangs, which are in near-constant battle for control of the densely populated area.