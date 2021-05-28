Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

Germany apologizes for Namibia genocide

By Omar Duwaji
Public Radio International PRI
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, Germany agreed to pay Namibia $1.3 billion as it formally recognized its colonial-era genocide. Jürgen Zimmerer, a professor of global history and colonialism at the University of Hamburg, tells host Carol Hills why the deal is so significant.

www.pri.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Namibia#Genocide#The University Of Hamburg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Related
Europeworldpoliticsreview.com

Herero and Nama Leaders Denounce Germany’s Empty Genocide Acknowledgment

Editor’s Note: This is the web version of our subscriber-only weekly newsletter, Africa Watch, which includes a look at the week’s top stories and best reads from and about the African continent. Subscribe to receive it by email every Friday. If you’re already a subscriber, adjust your newsletter settings to receive it directly to your email inbox.
Worldncpolicywatch.org

Tulsa, Namibia, Hitler, January 6: A scholar warns that history matters

“I wish I had the flexibility to teach a lot of things.” That was the response of my tenth-grade history teacher to my request to learn more about black history. It was February of 1968. The civil rights movement was still going strong. Two months later, Dr. King would be assassinated. Significantly, I was raising my question in my home at the time, Tulsa, Oklahoma, the site of one of the deadliest racial massacres in American history. That two-day frenzy of racial terror by a white mob abetted by law enforcement had occurred in 1921, a mere 47 years earlier. Yet, I had not then heard of it and I doubt that my history teacher had either—so complete has been the whitewashing of American racial history.
EuropePosted by
TIME

As Germany Acknowledges Its Colonial-Era Genocide in Namibia, the Brutal Legacy of Diamond Mining Still Needs a Reckoning

Between 1904 and 1908, Germany’s military and leadership oversaw the killing of at least 80,000 Africans in what is now the independent country of Namibia. On May 28, Germany apologized. Declaring his country’s past violence in Namibia “genocidal,” Foreign Minister Heiko Maas also pledged $1.3 billion in aid to Namibians, whose capital, Windhoek, still has a prominent street named after Otto von Bismarck.
Africanordot.app

Namibia's chief negotiator confident deal with Berlin will hold

Namibia's chief negotiator Zed Ngavirue is confident that the reconciliation agreement proposed by Germany to recognize the crimes of the German colonial power more than 100 years ago can still go ahead despite criticism. The negotiation had reached a point where both sides agreed, Ngavirue told dpa on Wednesday. However,...
PoliticsInternational Business Times

'Butcher Of Bosnia' Mladic Faces Final Genocide Verdict

UN judges will rule Tuesday on Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic's appeal against his genocide conviction for the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, Europe's worst act of bloodshed since World War II. The Hague tribunal will be delivering its final verdict on the so-called "Butcher of Bosnia", who was sentenced to...
Chinayournewsnet.com

Tribunal Examines Genocide Claims Against China

LONDON (AP) - - The chair of a “people’s tribunal” set up to assess whether China’s alleged rights abuses against the Uyghur people constitute genocide said Saturday that while it will make no recommendations, the judgment should influence diplomatic decisions. Speaking during the second day of hearings, Sir Geoffrey Nice...
PoliticsBBC

Hearings in London aim to assess allegations of genocide in China

A series of hearings begins in London on Friday aiming to gather evidence on whether the Chinese government's alleged human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region constitute a genocide. An eight-member panel, chaired by the prominent British barrister Sir Geoffrey Nice, will hear from about 30 witnesses over four days...
MinoritiesPosted by
PennLive.com

Palestinians are facing genocide | PennLive letters

Genocide entered the English lexicon in the 1940′s. Since it was coined the western democracies have used it with relative ease without ever acknowledging the atrocities they committed as colonists right across Asia, The Americas and Africa. This is why today as Israel disregards with impunity all International Human Rights and War Conventions as a modern-day colonist, the European Union (EU) and America stands up to defend it rather than deplore and denounce its actions.
ChinaForeign Policy

Beijing Plans a Slow Genocide in Xinjiang

In January, the U.S. government determined China’s actions in its northwestern Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region constituted genocide against its Uyghur ethnic minority population. Four other national parliaments have since followed suit. These determinations were mainly based on evidence of systematic suppression of births, since the United Nations’ 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide stipulates the act of “imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group” constitutes an act of genocide if it is “committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group.”
Africathewestonforum.com

Colonial-era crimes – atrocities: Namibia slams German payments as too low

It is not enough for Germany to pay 1.1 billion euros (about 1.2 billion Swiss francs) to Namibia under the reconciliation agreement. This was stated by Vice President of Namibia Nangolo Mbumba on the occasion of the official presentation of the agreement. After years of negotiations, Germany and the former...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

China's genocide must be stopped

After the full horrors of the Nazi Holocaust were undeniably clear even to the most obstinate deniers by the 1940s and 1950s, the international community created a host of institutions, legal codes and moral prescriptions to enshrine one overriding imperative: Never again. The United Nations, under its charter, would protect...
AmericasCounter Punch

The Genocide We’re Allowing in Amazonia

The fact of the matter is that genocide against indigenous peoples in Brazil is widespread and affects all tribes in some way. Moreover, because of the animosity of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro toward Amerindians, stating they have too much land, has allowed for illegal mining and illegal logging on Native lands and all sorts of other atrocities, inclusive of indigenous murders. Nowhere is this worse than the Yanomami territory on the borderlands between Brazil and Venezuela, a tribal reserve park the size of Portugal (9.6 million hectares or 24 million acres) in which about 27,000 Yanomami live in approximately 360 villages.
Violent Crimesalbuquerqueexpress.com

Genocide conviction upheld against 'Butcher of Bosnia' Ratk

The Hague [Netherlands], June 9 (ANI): Former Bosnian Serb army leader Ratko Mladic, infamously known as the 'butcher of Bosnia,' will have to serve his life sentence after an appeal against his war crimes convictions was rejected on Tuesday. Mladic, 79, was sentenced to life in prison in 2017 after...
SciencePosted by
TheDailyBeast

What an 80,000-Year-Old Burial Site Reveals About Humanity

Archaeologists in Kenya have discovered the oldest human burial in Africa. The almost 80,000-year-old grave was discovered by researchers in the opening to a cave on the coast of Kenya’s tropical uplands. Scientists believe that they belonged to a child aged between 2 and 3 years old. The fragile remains—which have been named “Mtoto” after the Swahili word for “child”—promise to tell us more about human social behavior, organization, and cognition in the Middle Stone Age.
Worlddagblog.com

[Race History] NAMIBIAN GENOCIDE OF 1904

It has been called the first genocide of the 20th century, the “forgotten genocide’’ and the genocide that was the precursor of the Holocaust. Tens of thousands of Africans were killed between 1904 and 1908 by German soldiers in what is now Namibia, a vast, arid country northwest of South Africa.
AmericasUS News and World Report

Canada's Blind Spot on Recognizing Genocide

The Canadian Parliament is sometimes at the cutting edge of genocide recognition and human rights. Earlier this year, the House of Commons passed a non-binding motion to recognize China's treatment of Muslim Uyghurs as genocide. It was a principled and courageous stand and Canada was just the second country in the world to take this position.
Minoritiescanadians.org

Justice in response to genocide

We have all been devastated by the news of 215 Indigenous children’s remains being found at the site of the Kamloops Indian Residential School. We have spent time reaching out to Indigenous staff and board members who have all been affected by the genocide committed by the Canadian state in the form of Indian residential schools.
WCAX

Protesters raise awareness about Tigray genocide

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Protesters took to Church Street in Burlington on Saturday o raise awareness about the Tigray genocide happening in Ethiopia. Tigray is a region in the northern-most part of Ethiopia. Protesters say the governments of Ethiopia, the United Arab Emirates, and Eritrea are bombing Tigray, and have...