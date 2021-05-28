NBA Playoffs Prediction: Picks From All Of Friday's NBA Playoff Games

NBA Playoff Picks - Friday, May 28. This Friday we have three games and Sean Highkin is back on OddsChecker giving his picks for every single game tonight. This series is so close that I'm inclined to just take the moneyline for whichever team has the better odds each time out, which in the case of Game 3 is the Knicks. Atlanta stole Game 1 at Madison Square Garden, and there's no reason to think the Knicks can't do the same thing with a much less strong home-court advantage in Atlanta.