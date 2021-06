After more than 10 years in the WorldTour ranks, Tejay van Garderen will retire after US Road Nationals this weekend, EF Education-Nippo announced on Tuesday. “The honest truth is that I don’t feel super effective as a bike racer anymore,” he said via a team press release. “Once your ability starts to be less than it was, you have to find a way to make yourself effective. I was really motivated by the rise of Hugh Carthy, and I wanted to be able to mentor him and help him. I said, ‘OK, I’m still a good climber. Maybe I can stay with him in the high mountains and give him support.’