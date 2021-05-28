Demmer 'These are indictments of the culture we've created.'

State Rep. Tom Demmer (R-Dixon) is leading the charge in the fight against corruption in Springfield. “We have an obligation to the people that we serve to protect the integrity of these institutions,” Demmer said in a video posted to YouTube. “We cannot write off repeated indictments for corrupt acts as just the wayward acts of a few bad apples. Ethics reform should be at the forefront of our discussions. Will we take responsibility for the culture that exists in this capital?”