Springfield, IL

Demmer 'These are indictments of the culture we've created.'

By Glenn Minnis
illinoisvalleytimes.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Rep. Tom Demmer (R-Dixon) is leading the charge in the fight against corruption in Springfield. “We have an obligation to the people that we serve to protect the integrity of these institutions,” Demmer said in a video posted to YouTube. “We cannot write off repeated indictments for corrupt acts as just the wayward acts of a few bad apples. Ethics reform should be at the forefront of our discussions. Will we take responsibility for the culture that exists in this capital?”

illinoisvalleytimes.com
